Jack Sock crowned 2017 ASB Classic Champion.

Tournament 4th seed American Jack Sock was this afternoon crowned the 2017 ASB Classic Champion.

The match was an engaging affair with momentum shifting between Sock and his Portuguese opponent Joao Sousa.

Sock coming out the victor after defeating his opponent 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in 1 hour and 56 minutes. Socks victory comes one year after being forced to withdraw during the second set in the 2016 final due to injury.

Sousa put in a valiant effort, however, he struggled to match the aggressive style of Sock who hit 27 winners compared to Sousa’s 8. Sousa was grateful for the support he received from the local crowd who he credits for helping him almost beat Sock

Sock currently ranked 23 in the world and Sousa will both head into the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year with a little more confidence.