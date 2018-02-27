Ioane looks to improve against Chiefs

Blues winger Rieko Ioane says there is no quick fix to errors made against the Highlanders. The World Rugby breakthrough player of the year is confident they can turn things around against the Chiefs this week.

“Everyone is always looking to improve, and if I can get faster and my footwork a bit better, I’d like to do that. I just think it comes with a bit of time and more time in the gym.”

It’s still early to predict what the season will look like but despite the Blues poor end to last year’s competition Ioane believes they can turn things around with some motivation.

“My motivation is my family and training with the boys every day and that’s motivation enough for me," says Ioane, "If I am having fun than I am playing good footy”.

The Blues host the Chiefs at Eden Park on Friday night.