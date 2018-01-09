International cricket teams to receive airport pōwhiri in Dunedin

International teams Pakistan and the New Zealand Blackcaps are set to arrive at Dunedin International Airport this week with locals urged to turn out en masse.

Both teams will arrive on Wednesday 10th January ahead of their one-day international cricket fixture this weekend.

Dunedin residents intend to rolling out a big southern welcome for the teams, with the city's council urging fans to dress up and get behind their favourite players.

Students from Kings and Queens High Schools' haka group, He Waka Kōtuia, will host the pōwhiri for the teams, and a lone piper will pipe the players through the terminal.

“Summer is synonymous with cricket, and the grass embankments at the University of Otago Oval provide ideal vantage points to watch all the action from," says Mayor of Dunedin Dave Cull.

“I’m sure both the Blackcaps and Pakistan will be eager to put on a good spectacle to entertain the Dunedin and visiting public.”

The one-day international will be held on Saturday 13 January at the University of Otago Oval.