Injury may mean changes in Stars' register

Northern Stars coach, Kiri Wills may have to find a new mid-courter for the rest of her season.

"It was pretty bittersweet last night. The girls really wanted to celebrate the win against the Mystics, but they were also mindful that we've taken a big hit with Mu (Fa'amu Ioane) getting injured," says Wills.

Mid-court powerhouse Fa'amu Ioane injured her left knee in the Barfoot & Thompson Northern Challenge clash with the Northern Mystics last night. Ioane was meeting with doctors this afternoon to assess the full extent of her injury.

"I could just feel that it really hit their hearts, and so, them pulling themselves out and pulling out the game for her was a really proud moment for the whole team," says Wills.

Wills has her eyes on a number of potential players in the Beko competition. She also has the option of moving Commonwealth gold medalist, Ama Agbeze, into the centre bib. However, she will be waiting for the official diagnosis before confirming any changes.

"The thing that's most gutting is that she's had an amazing season and I hope this isn't the end of this season."

The Stars beat the Mystics 58-54 in last night's match, which was their first consecutive win of the season.

"We have been improving throughout this competition but sometimes the only way to prove it is to have a win, and to have a win against our neighbours, the Mystics, was really critical for us last night in terms of our confidence."

The challenge for Wills now is to continue her team's winning form as they play the top of the table Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse in round 9.