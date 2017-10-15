Injury doesn't stop Ponga from supporting NZ Māori team

New Zealand Māori Rugby League believes Kalyn Ponga's presence this week has benefited their squad. Ponga was originally named to play against the New Zealand Residents this weekend, pulled out due to injury.

Running the waters for his cuzzies in green, Kalyn Ponga was happy to still be amongst the action.

“Yeah, the pitch is looking slick too. Any chance not to play footy is an opportunity missed. I would've loved to have been out there, but just with the way the shoulder is, isn't 100%.”

The Australian born star reached out the New Zealand Māori Rugby League in the hope that he would connect with his Māori heritage.

“I've got that Aussie twang, and I have lived in Aussie most of my life. So, I haven't really had that opportunity to learn, or connect with my heritage.”

Rugby League Chairman John Devonshire says, “It's been a privilege, just his all-around demeanour. He's fitted in just like a glove on a hand, that's how easy he's fixed it”

Ponga believes many of his teammates possess that Māori flare to foot it in the NRL.

“I think if you look at all the Māori, or Kiwi players in the NRL or lower grades, they've all got talent, they've all got a skill, it's just natural.”

It's expected that he will pledge his allegiance to Australia, but bear in mind, he still hasn't decided. Based on that, the lad from Te Ātihaunui a Papārangi is still eligible for the Kiwis.

“My first focus is that new club, everything I feel will be put into that club, and if things outside of that club fit in, then I guess I will have to evaluate what I'm going to do.”

Ponga will spend some quality time with family, before joining his new mates at the Newcastle Knights next year.