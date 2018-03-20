Injuries continue to plague Chiefs

Injuries continue to plague the Chiefs with the super rugby season only just begun.

Lock-loose forwards Mitchell Brown and Fin Hoeata join the growing list of Chief players ruled out to play for the remainder of the year after sustaining anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and shoulder injuries.

Assistant Coach Tabai Matson says, "I don't know what you can do. For us as a team, we just have to carry on and keep doing our best".

Hoeata and Brown join Atunaisa Moli, Tim Nanai-Williams, Brad Weber and Mitchell Graham who are already ruled out. All are expected to return in six months.

The Chiefs now face the difficult task of filling some big shoes.

"As you can imagine, we are going through a thorough process of who is available and 'will they fit in here?'" says Matson.

But it's not all bad news, with co-captain Charlie Ngatai back on the training field. He is expected to make a full recovery soon.

The team now turn their focus to their clash with Japan's Sunwolves side, currently coached by former Māori All Black, Jamie Joseph.

"They're a really good team which is really well-led and I think they will be up for the Chiefs coming up on Saturday," says Matson.

The Chiefs travel to Japan this week.