Inaugural Junior Oceania Tag Tournament a success

The inaugural Junior Oceania Tag Football Tournament proved a success over the weekend, with more than 1000 junior tag footballers competing at the three day event.

The u18 boys and u18 mixed featured some of the best players in the tournament.

The 3-day competition had u8s to u18s across ninety teams representing their island nations, Cook Islands, Fiji, Niue, Samoa, Tonga, Tokelau, NZ Invitation and Queensland Pacific.

In the u18 mixed final, Samoa were crowned winners.

And in the u18 boys final Aotearoa Māori won.

The main aim of this competition was to recognise the growth of Tag Football amongst Pacific communities.

The competition celebrated the 10th official year under NZ Tag Football Incorporated.