Hutt Valley dominate at National Fastpitch Championship

Hutt Valley has broken Auckland's domination at the National Fastpitch Championship women's section, winning the overall title with an 8-5 win in the final. Winning this championship sees them win their first national women's title in nine years.

Auckland, coached by Venita Hokai, were playing for their fourth consecutive championship crown this year, but Hutt Valley beat them four times over the tournament held in Albany, to justifiably take the trophy home.

It was an even bigger win for the men's Hutt Valley side, winning their first NZ men's softball title in 18 years. Joel Evans was named MVP of the event, his side beat Auckland 6-1.

The focus is now on the Nationals which will be held in Christchurch next month.