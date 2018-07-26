Huge success for NZ women at Va'a World Sprint Champs

There were tears of joy shed with NZ women paddlers humbled with the results of their final races.

Our J16 Women seem to be the heroes of this whole competition - 1st, 2nd and 3rd in their division.

Te Paerangi J19s, Horouta J16s and Masters 40s, and Ngāti Rēhia Masters 70s have all won gold for Aotearoa.

Puhi Kaiariki from Horouta Waka Hoe were the first World Champions in Day 7, winning their Junior 16 Women's W6 1000m final.

Tiare Māori from Te Paerangi won gold in the Junior 19 Women's V6 1000m division.

Ngā Kopara Toa from Horouta Waka Hoe also told the gold in the V6 1000m Master 40 women's division.

Ngāti Rēhia Master 60 Women's V6 1000m representing Te Tai Tokerau also won gold this morning.

However, that success was barely reflected across in the men's finals as the stronger Tahiti teams dominated across the board.

The Parihaka Master 70 team taking the only men's gold for Aotearoa this morning!

There are still 500m races left, perhaps the shorter distances will help the NZ teams edge ahead.