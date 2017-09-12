Horse whisperer to make debut at Equitana Auckland

Horse whisperer Tui Teka from Tokomaru Bay has earned himself a berth at this year's Equitana Auckland, the biggest international equestrian event in the southern hemisphere.

"I was selected, my horse Kingston here and I done a few performances at a big equestrian event called Horse of the Year here in the Hawke's Bay around March. I was picked up and noticed by people there and they got a hold of me and I thought it's a great opportunity for me," says Teka.

For this rodeo champion, he's turned over his jeans and cowboy hats for jodhpurs, a jacket and a helmet as he begins show jumping.

"Before this I was doing rodeo, which I loved, and now I'm able to broaden my horsemanship skills by going in between rodeo and show jumping."

He's had a lifetime of experience breaking in and training horses and now at 24-years old, he's excited by this new chapter.

"There are lots of opportunities that can open up, not only here in New Zealand but overseas as well. But for me personally, I'd love to reach the top of my game in this type of work."

He currently works at New Zealand Performance Horses at Ocean Beach breaking in horses and will be preparing himself for the November competition.