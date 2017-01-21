Horouta top the medal table at Waka Ama Nationals

Therein lies the peak of Maungatautari staring down to the surface of Lake Karāpiro with anticipation from those who turned out for the last day of the Waka Ama Sprint Nationals.

Leading into the final day, it was Horouta sitting at the top of the Medal Table with many of the pack chasing their tails

In the Senior Master Womens W6 1000m final, it was a double for the Ruamata Waka Ama Club taking Gold and Silver. Ngaruroa the eventual champions.

Nyree King says, "It's great for our club. We were so thrilled for our other crew out there really pushing us along, you know we had to work really hard for our gold and they got the well-deserved silver so we're really proud of them too."

In the Premier Womens W6 1500m final, Kaiarahi Toa from Horouta took yet another the gold. Their crew includes W1 champion Akayshia Williams and Halberg Nominee Kiwi Campbell.

Florrie Brooking says, “Every title I think is up there aye. We train really hard we make sacrifices at home so this is why we get out there five thirty every morning. We train after work and this is kind of our time to celebrate.”

In the Mens Masters W6 500, the Pineula Masters Harambe from Akarana were eventual winners in a hotly contested final.

Jaffray Ah Koui - Akarana (Pineula Masters Harambe) says, “My first masters last year so this is my second year, but our team just came together this year and it's the first time most of us have joined together. Yeah man, the crew, the big guys pulled us from the back and yeah they did most of the work.”

Meanwhile in the Premier Mens W6 500, the Vaka Manu Black can now claim to be the best six-man crew in the country taking the gold.

Brad Anderson - Manukau Outriggers Club (Vaka Manu Black) says, “Yeah massive bro and I think even more so now it's our fifth year in a row which for us is history. You know, and we hope to go again in the future."

With all the medals now being handed out, the elite rowers will be aiming for the World Elite sprint championships in Tahiti in July.