Hireme in the running for Golden Boot



Honey Hireme is the only Kiwi Fern player nominated for the inaugural Women's Golden Boot for International player of the year to be awarded next month in England.

"I think my family are probably a little bit more excited than I am," says Hireme, "But if anything I'd like to put the credit back on New Zealand Rugby League and what they've done with the game in terms of the women's game."

This is the first year that award will be extended to women players. She is nominated alongside the likes of Jillaroos stars Ali Brigginshaw and Brittany Breayley.

"To be nominated as one of the first is a real honour and be nominated along the likes of Ali and Britany, all really good rugby league players as well is pretty humbling."

This week she began her new job with the Halberg Foundation, where she will work with young athletes with physical disabilities.

"It ties in nicely for me because I've had previous work history within the physical disability field and now I'd be able to use that passion and also my sport passion and put the two together," says Hireme.

Such is her passion for the game that she is not yet considering retirement.

"It's all about seeing how my body is physically, and definitely mentally, and if all goes to plan I could even be around for another world cup in 2021."

The shortlist of finalists will be announced on the 4th of November, with the winner named on the 7th.