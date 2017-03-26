Highlanders and Blues season back on track

The Blues and Highlanders have got their seasons back on track with wins over the Bulls and the Brumbies in their Super Rugby encounters last night.

Despite the slow start, the Blues picked up a bonus point win, while the Highlanders held out their opposition in Canberra.

Coming into round four, the Blues had lost three in a row to the Chiefs, Crusaders and the Highlanders. They needed a good start and they got that from halfback Augustine Pulu

The Bulls managed a reply to lock things up 7-7 at halftime through prop Lizo Ggoboka.

The Blues finally found their confidence with a flurry of tries in the second half with a double to former Melbourne Storm winger Matt Duffie.

Another couple of tries to Ngāti Kahungunu and Ngāti Porou First-Five Ihaia West and Matt Moulds gave the Blues confidence before Melani Nanai put the game in doubt with the try of the match.

A courageous try at fulltime gave the Bulls some respectability. The Blues winning 38 - 14

Meanwhile, the Highlanders held off a late challenge from the Brumbies to win 18 - 13 in Canberra.

In a low scoring affair, the Highlanders managed two tries to winger Sio Tomkinson and Aki Seiuli who put the Otago men in front.

The Highlanders return to Dunedin to face the Rebels on Friday night.