High hopes for the Blackcaps against West Indies says Trent Boult

Trent Boult is feeling optimistic ahead of the Blackcaps first ODI match of the year against the West Indies in Wellington. Putting his pride and faith into his teammates after Matt Henry has come in as a replacement for Tim Southee, who's expecting his second child.

Boult sees this as a prime opportunity for their wider group of bowlers to impress the coaching staff.

Trent Boult says, “The luxury is we have a lot of stock in the group and fast bowlers that are eager to make their mark on the international stage and everyone is wanting to get their chance to play.”

Matt Henry will share the new ball with Trent Boult in tomorrow’s test against West Indies at Wellington's Basin Reserve.

Captain Kane Williamson says it's the best place to produce the goods.

Williamson says, “As the days develop and the pitch ages it does become a good batting surface and there's always bounce for all bowlers. The spinners get a little bit out of it, seamers get a little bit out of it and, if you bowl well, even if the wicket develops you still get something out of it.”

The battle for the third bowling position was easily contested by Henry and Lockie Fergusson as a replacement for Southee.

“[Southee's] a good friend of mine and I’ve known him since i was 14-15 years old. He's very excited. All things are going well and an exciting time for him. But as a player who has contributed to this side its a big loss”, Boult says.

The match will start at 11am against the West Indies.