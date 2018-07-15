Heta-Morris claims 8th national arm wrestling title

Maateiwarangi Heta-Morris has claimed his eighth straight New Zealand heavy weight championship at the National Arm Wrestling Competition held in Gisborne, the first time the competition has been outside of Auckland.

"It feels good, I do it for more than just myself I do it a lot for my kids," he says.

From Rotorua he started the sport when he was 21 years old inside his garage with a good friend and since then he's won multiple titles here and overseas as he works towards being a world champion.

"I've been challenged by a guy by the name of Ryan Bowen he's pound for pound best arm wrestler over in Australia, so next Saturday I'll be over at a gym called Ipswich and I'll be having a six round super match with him, I'm going to break his arm.," he says.

New Zealand is still very young in the global arm wrestling scene with the New Zealand Arm Wrestling Federation only being formed in 2013.

"Yes it has grown in Gisborne and in New Zealand it's grown since 2014 when I first started so it's definitely getting bigger," says John Leach, U100kg left arm champion.

Heta-Morris was one of at least 20 individuals including around five different clubs from across the country that put up their best men and women.



