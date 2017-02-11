Henare wins at the Shearing Championships

Tai Rāwhiti wool handler Joel Henare has taken out the All Nations Woolhandling final at the World Shearing and Woolhanding Championships in Invercargill last night. Henare was five points clear of the runner-up getter Pagan Karauria of Alexandra and will be looking focus ahead of more finals tonight.

The Dunedin resident wasted no time getting stuck into business as he was determined for another world title.

Something that is significant about this final is that Henare is the only male in the final. He had the others in the field closely chasing his tail.

Henare says, “Yeah it was hard out final. We were all pretty close in that final as far as the board went, it was the outside job. I haven't had a look at the results yet but it must have been good.”

“For me, it was just trying to get back on top and do well within myself and get ready for tomorrow.”



In the end, it was too easy for Henare, who made things look really easy and taking out the All nations Woolhandling final with a score of 39.838.

“Huge confidence, huge relief to go home now and just to relax, wipe today off the cards and focus on tomorrow.’

More of the finals of the World Shearing and Wooldhandling Champions will take place tonight, which will feature the team events.