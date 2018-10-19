Henare unites with Vickerman in Melbourne

Paul Henare remains committed to Tall Blacks for the World Cup although he has accepted a coaching position with Melbourne United.

"I'm just looking forward to making the most of the new opportunity. This is the first time I've coached outside of New Zealand," says Henare.

He adds that the role will have no impact on preparations as the Tall Blacks progress towards qualification for the FIBA World Cup and Tokyo Olympic Games.

The gig in Australia means Henare will get a better gauge of players eligible for his national side.

"At the moment we've got six or seven players playing in the Australian League outside of the Breakers. That must be the highest it's ever been."

Henare's progression towards qualification for the FIBA World Cup and Tokyo Olympic Games is already underway.

"Although I won't be head coaching, I will be on the sidelines and involved in the game every day and sort of being on the fly," says Henare.

The Tall Blacks play Jordan on 29 November at Horncastle Arena, Christchurch and Syria the following week at TSB Bank Arena in Wellington.