Hawks turn club around with play-offs berth

The Hawke's Bay Hawks have made the NBL play-offs for the first time since 2014, following a six game winning streak.

"It's good to have this team back and all the people who have played a part in it deserve the credit, especially the players. They've stayed unified even when it hasn't been going well or maybe we didn't win the game," says coach Zico Coronel.

The Hawks takes on the Wellington Saints, a team they've played three times this season.

"Unfortunately we lost to them three times but you know we want to win the one that counts. The Saints have got a good reputation, they are a winning club, they know how to win. It helps them being in their hometown but we know it's just mental for us right."

"All three games against them we had leads in the fourth quarter so we are definitely capable of beating them, but they have done a better job than us of finishing."

The Saints have won 10 NBL titles and come into the game this weekend with 15 wins and 3 losses, but the Hawks say they're ready.

"They been working every day for this moment right now and possible opportunities after this. A lot of the young ones have got those opportunities that they're worked hard for but they're looking at this weekend so I think they're ready," says Bartlett.

Play-offs begin this Saturday 5pm and the grand final on Sunday.

