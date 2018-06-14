Hawke's Bay Hawks to take on Rangers

Round eight of the New Zealand National Basketball League will see the Hawke's Bay Hawks take on the Super City Rangers for the first time this season as they vie to keep their final four hopes alive.

Come Saturday night the Rangers will be packing more than veterans Dillon Boucher and Lindsay Tait in their on-court arsenal.

"They have some great offensive firepower with the likes of Clay Wilson, who's an outstanding shooter, and Dom Kelman-Poto, who's one of the young up-and-coming bigs in our league. He's done a great job so far this year," says Zico Coronel, Hawks head coach.

The Rangers have only one win so far this season and are coming into the game at the bottom of the ladder.

"I think they're a lot better than their record shows. They got the win last week...they've got some pretty good talent so we're not going to take them lightly. They're going to come out and try get another win," says Ethan Rusbatch, Hawks player.

The Hawks will see two key players, Everard Bartlett and Angus Brandt come back from Manila and China respectively and make it back just in time for the game.

"When we integrate Angus back and Everard back from their international duties hopefully it makes us a stronger team and they are very valuable," says Coronel.

The Hawks are coming off the back of two losses and are sitting middle of the table, playing Saturday night in front of their home crowd.