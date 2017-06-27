Hauiti-Parapara debutes with Hurricanes in Lions match

Kēmara Hauiti-Parapara will make his debut for the Hurricanes against the British and Irish Lions tonight at Westpac Stadium, in Wellington. The 19-year old becomes the first Hurricane to debut against an international side.

It's the selection that was inevitable for the young halfback from the East Coast

NZ U20's halfback Hauiti-Parapara says, “It's pretty humbling to get the praise from them. I'm just looking forward to putting my best foot forward and showing them what I've got.”

Former U20's player and current All Black Jordie Barrett believes that Hauiti-Parapara will take it to the Lions.

“He's come off some good performances with the U20's. He's been training with us all year, and he hasn't looked out of place at training. So I'm really excited to see him if he gets the opportunity."

The shy and humble man from Ngāti Porou, and Ngāi Tai has plenty of support both on the field, and off.

“The support's been pretty massive. Heaps of family from up the coast are sending support."

Māori All Black halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi has spent time with the young lad from the Tawa Rugby Club.

Hauiti-Parapara says, “He's been helping me out learning a lot. He's just told me to be myself.”

Win, or lose Hauiti-Parapara will celebrate a small victory by becoming Hurricane number 237.