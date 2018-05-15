Harris on Warriors' mindset

Tohu Harris makes no excuses after 32-0 loss to the Roosters. It's back to basics to fix their errors.

The Warriors have expressed annoyance at their recent performance for not playing to their full potential.

Harris says, "I think we've got to prepare the right way, we've got to go in with that sort of attitude and mindset that we've got to be physical, and we didn't go into that game with that mindset".

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney says, "We were disappointed and hurt. We pride ourselves on performance and how we go about things, but in this competition, it's about picking ourselves up and addressing and owning your performance".

The Warriors forward pack has come under fire as Dylan Napa and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves caused all sorts of problems.

Simon Mannering says, "I don't think that has anything to do with it, we just didn't play to our strengths".

"We tried to play footy without going forward first and you just can't do that against quality sides," adds Harris.

Injuries continue to disrupt selections. Shaun Johnson will spend another week on the sideline, while Isaac Luke is likely to make a return against the Eels, but there are still concerns about Mason Lino.

Harris has offered his services in the halves.

Mannering is expected to confirm what his future with the club will look like in the coming weeks, but for now, all focus is on the Eels' clash this Friday at ANZ Stadium.