Harris to compete with Darts elite in London

Cody Harris is gunning for a top ten finish at the World Darts Championships in London.

Harris who qualified for the tournament last month is one of 72 players to compete at Alexandra Palace.

Manurewa RSA is a long way from London, but he's been waiting a long time for this moment.

Harris (Ngāpuhi) says, “[I’m] really excited, but I didn't want to show anyone I was excited. I waited until I got home and then locked myself in the room and I was jumping all around on the bed and got out nice and calm.

With an eye on the title, Harris has no intentions of just turning up to “Ally Pally’ to compete.

“[I would like to finish] First hopefully, I'll be happy just to get up in the top somewhere with all the top players.”

The Mangamuka lad will compete against big names like world champion Phil Taylor, North American thrower Willard Bruguier, and fellow Kiwi Bernie Smith. But that won't phase him.

“In all honesty, we are all just human. We all cut ourselves, and bleed red. I try and just keep it on the same level as me.”

Darts is in the Harris family with parents Te Amo, and Sonny making the club's honours board. The young Harris is solely intent on making a living out of darts.

“…play the professional circuit. There's never been a professional dart player.”

Harris heads to London on Sunday with the tournament starting next week. His goal, to take it one throw at a time.