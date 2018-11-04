Hansen confirms Barrett's charge down error wasn't his fault

A charge down by Jordie Barret in the opening minutes may have been the biggest blunder of the game.

Coach Steve Hansen put it down to a lack of support, "The charge down wasn't really his fault if you go back and have a look at the clip there should've been someone blocking."

Despite the setback, the All Blacks were quick to respond, scoring a series of three consecutive tries. Later the visitors would go on to score ten tries to the home side’s five.

George Bridges was one of eight new caps made their debuts in the side playing in front of a 49,000 strong crowd. He said the game was fun and he enjoyed it.

Richie Mo'unga scored 22 points and the fly-half relished his role as an on-field leader.

"It's awesome to start a game and take control. It's awesome to get a full game, it's been a while," he said.

The Japanese still fought hard to score the last try, but it was too little, too late.

The final score to NZ, 31-69.