Hamilton Boys High on track to defend touch title

A strong start sees Hamilton Boys High School poised to defend their title at the Secondary Schools Touch tournament.

Their opposition will be watching closely in the hopes of beating them but Hamilton Boys High School have been studying their opponents.

Coach Mita Graham says, “We know that the opposition today is a step up, so hopefully we make it through to tomorrow.”

Rival schools like Kings in Dunedin and Rotorua Boys High School aren't the only team pursuing the title.

“If a team gets up for 30 minutes, then no doubt they have the potential to win this competition.”

The defending champions have averaged ten or more tries per game. They train twice a day which is a major factor in their success.

“There's no real secret, just hard work. It's something commonly seen in our school.”

Despite their strong performances thus far, Hamilton Boys High School will need to reset again.

“We need to work on a lot of things and aspects like our plays for today, and hopefully tomorrow.”

Finals start tomorrow with the Waikato based school likely to feature in the final.