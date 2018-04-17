Gold medalist Liti wants to start own institute

Weightlifter David Liti had the honour of receiving the David Dixon Award for Outstanding Sporting Spirit at the Commonwealth Games.

He received the award at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.

Liti says, "To be able to get that award in front of the whole Commonwealth and representing New Zealand, I feel honored and blessed".



He hopes the award will help to encourage families and communities to develop Pacific Island youth.

Speaking about his Commonwealth Games experience, Liti says, "It made you feel special and you had to be at the top of the leaderboard to be in these kind of places. Ever since then everything else has been good, the support staff, and the other athletes, you bond really well. The whole thing has just been crazy over there".

Despite efforts to grow weightlifting, the growth of the sport is still uncertain. Hence, Liti's desire to start an institute.

"My whole plan in the near future is to build my own institute, and just to go over to the Islands to see what the talent is like and bring them over so they have a better chance at making it in whatever they do".

Liti will have a few weeks off before returning to full training.