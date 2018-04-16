Gold Coast 'most successful away Games'

The Gold Coast Commonwealth Games have drawn to a close and Aotearoa is celebrating its most successful ever away Commonwealth Games.

In all, New Zealand brought home 46 medals from the Gold Coast, including 15 Gold, 16 Silver and 15 Bronze medals.

Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson lauded the inclusiveness of this year's Games.

"“These were a Games of diversity and inclusivity, with an equal amount of medal opportunities for men and women and with all our athletes able to compete alongside each other with emotion and pride. We have truly seen how the power of sport brings people together during these 11 days," says Robertson.

The tally narrowly beats the 45 medals won by New Zealand at the Glasgow Games.

"It’s not just the NZ team that should hold their heads up high," says Robertson, New Zealanders up and down the country, our supporters on the Gold Coast and Kiwis around the world have given amazing support to our athletes. We have all been captivated and inspired by our team’s performances".

The next Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham, England in 2022.