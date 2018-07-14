Glenora Bears remembers one of it's favorite sons - Luke Tipene

Two of Auckland's top league sides go head to head in a match to raise funds for some of the country's rising stars. Glenora bears took on Howick Hornets at the home of the bears for the annual charity match.

For match organiser and Glenora Rugby League Chair, Aaron Conlon, it's more than a game or a fundraiser, it is a way to remember.

Big hits, big runs, all for a big cause. It was a clash of the greats Glenora's annual charity match with this year's focus on remembering a star while helping raise support for the Luke Tipene Trust.

Conlon says, "It really goes to people who are in the situation that Luke's mum is in, Single mother. There's a lot of cost that goes with representative honours and it's to help them get to the top.

Glenora Captain, Phil Kingi told Te Kāea that, "Glenora is all about the community and it's important to the boys to be able to nourish our youth and help them as much as they can."

The Howick Hornets took on the Glenora bears, but there was more than just the Fox Memorial to play for.

"Today has extra meaning because it's for the Luke Tipene Trust who is and was a favorite son of Glenora, he really lived by the values of passion, pride, respect," says Conlon.

"It's a real emotional day for us but we need to make sure we can control it so we can put out a good performance," says Kingi.

Established after the death of rising league star Luke Tipene, The Luke Tipene Trust has supported up and coming stars from a range of backgrounds.

"It's in the areas of not just rugby league, sports, culture which was important to him," says Colan.

"He was very passionate about his culture, education and arts."

The family is grateful for the continued support in helping young people reach their potential.

Luke's younger sister, Waikeri Wilson told Te Kāea that it was heart warming to see so many people support.

An auction will be held tonight at Glenora Rugby League Club in to sell the one off jersey and all proceeds will go to the trust.

