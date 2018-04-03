GC2018 to host over 6,000 athletes

The 2018 Commonwealth Games will kick off on Australia's Gold Coast tomorrow evening.

More than 6,000 athletes and team officials from over 70 Commonwealth nations will be competing over the two-week event, with competition also taking place in event cities Brisbane, Cairns and Townsville.

Māori Television's newsroom will bring you the latest updates on our Māori athletes with Rereātea broadcasting live online from the GC tomorrow at noon, as well as our Te Kāea Sports segment on Māori Television from 5:30pm.

