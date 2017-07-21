Gang members weigh in ahead of inaugural inter-gang fight night

Hundreds of gang members have arrived in Whangarei for weigh-in ahead of the inaugural organised boxing match between rival gangs tomorrow night.

These fighters are lining up in support of the call to keep the fighting in the ring.

Head Hunter Calen Morris says, "Hopefully everyone can be honourable about things you know what I mean. If we can address our problems and address our differences in the ring the I pretty sure that'll be ok aye. Yeah, this place is too small for firearms."

Fighters were weighed, tested and partnered with their opponents for the 20 fights on the card.

This event marks the coming together of gangs across the country to find a solution to the recent murders and shootings of their members. For them, it's the beginning of the effort to achieve their goal.

