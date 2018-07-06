Founder of Clark Gracie Jiu Jitsu sees growth in Aotearoa

World Masters Jiu Jitsu champion and founder of the Clark Gracie Jiu Jitsu Academy Clark Gracie says that Jiu Jitsu is the fastest growing martial art in the world and that New Zealand is no exception.

"Jiu Jitsu around the world is the fastest growing martial art and New Zealand is no exception. It's blowing up here. I've been to the South Island, up here in the North Island and I've seen Jiu jitsu everywhere," says Gracie.

At Allegiance Academy in Hastings, where Gracie is holding a training seminar, they say the growth is across all age groups and both male and female.

"I'd say in the last 16 years it's grown by fifty times, if not a hundred times, larger than what it was. So academies of 10 people in the beginning, 8 - 10, to academies of 120 plus and growing every single week," says Damian Smith, owner of Allegiance Academy.

Gracie says that he has seen the sport turn people's lives around, giving them a new found confidence.

"I don't know if I'm right but New Zealand has a history of just having fierce warriors and having this ability to show yourself and prove yourself and I don't know if that is a part of it but I think it's a natural thing for, especially the Māori, I heard that there are many black-belt Māori here in New Zealand," says Gracie.

Gracie has been travelling different parts of the country teaching training seminars before heading back to the States to train to defend his title.