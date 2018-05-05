Former Silver Fern Tairi gives insight into Round 1 of ANZ Premiership.



With only one day to go to the opening round of the ANZ Premiership Netball Competition in Palmerston North, we take a look at who brings influence to each side by previewing all three matches with former Silver Ferns player, Courtney Tairi. With the loss of many veteran players including Cathrine Tuivaiti (Pulse), Leana de Bruin (Northern Stars) and other players having moved on, this opens the door of opportunity to future prospects to stamp their mark.

In game one the Mystics will give it all they got against Southern Steel. The Steel are favourite to win, but the loss of Shooter Jhaniele Fowler-Reid to the Australian competition has mean't all eyes will be on their shooters to perform.

Courtney Tairi says, "The steel have always been the benchmark, but without Fowler-Reid (Jhaniele Fowler-Reid) it would be good to see how they go this year. The Mystics have always been a strong team from here on the North Island but again they are without Maria (Maria Folau). They have a lot of the younger players. It's going to be a clash of younger player's vs an experienced Steel team."

In the second match between the Pulse and Magic, Te Wānanga o Aotearoa Pulse Captain Katrina Grant will play her 150th National League match. The Pulse are the youngest side in this year's competition with four young players, including 17-Year-Old shooter Tiana Metuarau.

Tairi adds. "Very young the Pulse, but also think from Pre-Season in Ōtaki they're the fittest team, so really think that's a good thing on their side. I think Pulse will be very strong this year with Wai (Waimarama Taumaunu) daughter Tiana (Metuarau) she can improve, she was so young and she played well last year and she would've learnt a lot from playing last year and losing a grand final as well. I think the Pulse might be the benchmark this year and the team to beat."

Magic Captain - Casey Kopua will provide experience for the young players in her 16th season, with high hopes for the inexperience Ariana Cable-Dixon, Kelly Jury, Monica Falkner and Sam Sinclair to step up.

"There's just something about being in the Magic, that mana they (Magic) have down there - Hamilton. You never want to let the team mates down, you never want to let each other down. It's really going to be like youth and fitness against a really harty - Determined magic team," says Tairi.

Match three between the Northern Stars and Silvermoon Tactix will be of much interest. Tairi's former club the Northern Stars are still trying to shake off the newbie tag, while the Tactix will be looking to make improvements this season.

"They have a good team, they are still finding their feet. Taxtic have a great team across the board and have a good defensive end, I don't know how they are going to use their defensive players, one will have to sit on the bench. You've got Jane Watson, Temalisi (Temalisi Fakahokotau), Jess Maclennan and Zoe Walker, you have four great defenders and you have got Kate Beveridge from Australia who is a very tall shooter and very accurate."



Game one kicks off tomorrow at 2pm, while the second game starts at 4pm and the third game at 6pm.



