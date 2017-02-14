Former Māori AB to coach Rotorua Boys' High team

Former Màori All Black and Bay of Plenty Steamer, Ruki Tipuna has returned to Rotorua Boys’ High School to join the rugby coaching staff.

An ‘old boy’ of the school, the international scrum-half has been appointed, Assistant Director for the high achieving rugby academy.

Tipuna was a Måori All Black in 2010 and most recently played for the Newcastle Falcons in the Aviva Premiership (English Premiership), before returning to play for the Bay of Plenty Steamers last season.

Tipuna’s appointment continues the legacy of elite coaching staff at the academy which, among its many accolades, has produced one of the top rugby first XV school teams in the country.

“I was coming to the end of my playing career and it was a good transition into life after rugby,” Tipuna said.

“I enjoyed my time here, I enjoyed the school culture and wanted to be part of that again.”

Principal, Chris Grinter said Rotorua Boys’ High School was fortunate to have such a high calibre player join their coaching staff.

“To have an old boy like Ruki who has been playing professional rugby since 2004 is a huge asset to the school and the rugby development programme we’ve set up. Obviously we know Ruki well as a former student and an excellent captain of the first XV. We know his relationship with the boys and understanding of them will be second to none,” Mr Grinter said.