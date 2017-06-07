Former Kiwi Faiumu enjoying new role at Wellington Rugby League

Former Kiwi hooker David Faiumu is relishing his new role after experiencing the highs of international Rugby League. Faiumu was part of the side that defeated Australia in the 2005 Tri-Nations final.

Originally from Wainuiomata, Faiumu has been the general manager for less than a year, but it seems like it's been longer.

Faiumu says, “It's been a challenge, I'm not going to lie. Wellington Rugby League is in a re-building phase. It's been through a lot in the last ten years.”

Faiumu made his debut in 2005. It was also the last time New Zealand beat Australia in Sydney.

“Beating the Australians. Guys like Andrew Johns., Darren Lockyer. They had a pretty gun team [like] Mark Gasnier, Petro Civonaceva, [and] all the big guns of Australia. To get the win over there in Sydney was great.”

He hasn't played international league for five years, but in that short time, he has seen many changes.

The game's a lot faster these days. Some of these young boys like Taumalolo, you have to deal with those type of blokes on a weekly basis at club level.”

Chances of a comeback are well and truly over. But a reunion with the 2005 Tri Nations champions is a possibility.

“It was amazing, we still keep in touch with those boys. We try and re-live our youth through WhatsApp, Viber and Facebook and things like that. It's always good to catch up with the boys.”

Faiumu's focus in the meantime is solely with the Wellington Rugby League. A return to the Kiwis could be on the cards, but mostly likely in the coaching staff.