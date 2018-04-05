First Māori to be awarded NZ Cricket Player of the Year

Trent Boult has dethroned his skipper to win the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal for outstanding player of the year at the New Zealand Cricket's annual awards in Auckland. The 28-year-old of Ngāti Porou and Te Arawa received the award shortly before he took off to India for a two-month contract.

Trent Boult says, “A little lost for words to be honest. But it's been a great year and I definitely love my cricket and it's nice to finish up with something like that."

He's been hallmarked with an enhanced reputation in all three formats and at test level, he saved his best for last.

The test series against England, Boult took 15 wickets, including nine in the first test in Auckland.

But his success doesn't stop there. He gained membership in the ICC ODI Team of the Year and cementing his place against the West Indies in December with 7 wickets and became the sixth New Zealand player to take at least 200 test wickets. NZ Cricket CEO David White, happy with the results.

"It's still definitely something I’m learning, some days are better than the others. But this year has been full-on than the others and I've hundred percent enjoyed it."

David White says, “What a year. I think he got over 70 wickets in all three formats and he’s been phenomenal so it’s no surprises at all."

Boult is now on his flight to India to start up his two-month contract for the Dehli Daredevils for $470,000.