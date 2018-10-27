Final blow out for Black Ferns ahead of Northern Tour

The Black Ferns had a quick hit out this morning in Auckland ahead of their departure which gave them a chance to get back together after playing in the Farah Palmer Cup.

For the past 8 weeks the top ladies rugby players have been battling each other for national glory, but tonight they board a plane to Chicago, the first stop of their tour of the USA and France. They play the USA Eagles as part of a triple header which will include Ireland playing Italy, and the Māori All Blacks headling the event against USA.

Halfback Kendra Cocksedge, who starred in last weeks FPC Premiership final for Canterbury with 27 points says the transition back into the Black Ferns camp on Friday night was relatively simple, "[it's] one of those situations where on the field you're obviously against each other but as soon as you're off it you're all mates. This morning we woke up obviously ready to focus on the Black Ferns."

Coach Glenn Moore enjoyed the opportunity for his side to have a blowout before boarding the plane tonight. "I thought some of the standards were a little bit rusty at the start, we had a bit of a shake up out there and things improved. It's just one of those things once again, it's just getting us back into here, back into what our expectations are and how we live here."

Black Ferns leave the training field ahead of their departure for the USA. Photo/file

The Black Ferns know what to expect from the USA side, who they beat in the Semi Final of the Women's World Cup in 2017. However Cocksedge says her team is prepared and "we're really excited to stamp our mark, especially playing the triple header with the Māori All Blacks."

At the conclusion of the game in Chicago, the team head to France for two tests. France completed a Grand Slam during the Women's 6 nations earlier this year. 17,440 turned up to watch France beat England in Grenoble, setting a world record for a women's international.

The last time the Black Ferns embarked on a multi match tour, that was not a tournament was 2016 to England and Ireland. Moore is happy to have a slightly longer preparation time between matches on this tour. "That's a real plus for us. Typical for us is turning around in four days. It actually means players will get one day or a half day a week where they get a little bit of down time to do things that are outside of rugby."

And it seems the players have already started planning for some down time. Kendra Cocksedge, who was in Chicago earlier this year for the announcement of the Triple Header says her team mates have already been asking her for advice on best shopping places in the Windy City.