Fiao'o Fa'amausili celebrates her 100th game for Auckland with a win

Retired Black Ferns World Cup captain Fiao'o Fa'amausili played her 100th game for Auckland last night, in the Farah Palmer Cup.

It was an easy match for her side, who took on the team from over the bridge, North Harbour, to celebrate her big game in style, 37 - 5.

The newly retired Black Ferns captain celebrating before the match.

She's the first NZ woman to play 100 games for one team.

It took 15 minutes for the side to score.

The descendant from Ngāti Pukeko, Ruahei Demant scored Aucklands second try.

North Harbour kept on defence but Auckland kept breaking the line, to score their third, and fourth try before the halftime break. To lead 22 - 0.

North Harbour made use of an Auckland mistake, to score their first try of the match.

Auckland came back, and in 15 minutes, scored two tries of their own.

But it was the lady of the night, who scored the last try of the match in her 100th game

For her side to win, 37 - 5.