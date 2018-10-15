Ferns end nine game losing streak

Laura Langman of Ngāti Pāoa gets her first win as captain since returning to international netball.

"It's great to be back home on New Zealand soil and as the saying goes 'There's no place like home'," said Langman.

First win for Noeline Taurua as Head Coach against Australia in her fourth attempt after three failed attempts in the Quads series.

"I'm just really pleased that we got out there and we did what we said we were going to do and we stuck to it even when the resilience came back or the storm kept coming, so our biggest test is consistency now," the winning captain said.

Maria Folau was back to her best missing only one goal attempt in the match registering an impressive 98% shooting percentage.

"Both shooters for the Ferns were on Song today and they were putting up some really nice long bombs, so, we need to work out a way to get in their heads a bit more on that shot," said Australian captain, Caitlin Bassett.

Defender, Jane Watson was named MVP for the first time in the Constellation Cup. Impressing all who watched with her tenacity in the defensive circle.

"We struggled from the get-go. They did a really good job defensively which we struggled to find space in our attacking end," said Bassett.

It was a memorable night for mid-courter and Silver Ferns debutante, Erikana Pedersen tasted international victory for the first time in her debut match, coming in as Silver Fern #173

The Silver Ferns will look to extend these first at their next match against the Australians in Wellington on Thursday night.

