Fast5 Ferns win seventh title

The FAST5 Ferns avenged their round robin loss against Jamaica at the Fast5 Netball World Series in Melbourne on Sunday.

The Ferns managed to reverse the result in the finals secured another netball world title.

There were scenes of elation after a challenging season of international netball for New Zealand, the Fast5 Ferns bringing home their seventh Fast5 netball world series title in nine attempts.

"We've got some really, really good, skilled players and I think we just take the pressure away from ourselves and we want to work hard and have fun. So, it's obviously worked for us this week," says Ferns shooter, Bailey Mes.

Mes acknowledged a strong showing of support from New Zealand fans that she says helped to lift the team with vibrant and enthusiastic cheering all throughout the competition.

The crowd also sang to the Fast5 champs just before they received their medals.

"We had an amazing New Zealand crowd. We love you. Thank you so much, it makes all the difference," says Mes.

It was a tough game for the Jamaican side, who got one up on the Ferns in the round robin play 23-22.

Despite the finals loss, Jamaican star-shooter Romelda Aiken believes that her team has every opportunity to compete for the title at next year's Netball World Cup.

"Every year we go out there we want to win and we can tell you that we'll be coming for that gold medal when we go to England," she says.

The final score was 34-33 and after two days of competition the standings are; New Zealand 1, Jamaica 2, Australia 3, Malawi 4, England 5, and South Africa 6.