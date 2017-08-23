Famous halfback Sid Going pays tribute to Sir Colin Meads

News of the passing of the legendary Sir Colin Meads this week has reached all corners of the globe. In the Far North today, Te Kāea caught up with another legendary figure of that era, the famous halfback Sid Going.

Sid Going reflects back on the start of his All Black career playing beside the likes of the legendary Sir Colin 'Pinetree' Meads.

"In the beginning, he still made me feel at ease and welcome to the team. That’s what I remember of him really greatly."

Bandaging a broken arm at the start the three-month tour of South Africa, only to continue playing is but one of many legendary stories.

"He was always one to be admired by everybody because of the way he was. No humbug on the paddock. If I wanted the ball, I'd signal to the lineout to throw it to him because he could usually get it. Yeah, there was no nonsense on the field but off the field he was a gentleman."

This week, his passing has been likened to the falling of a great kauri in the forest. It's a tribute this Northland kauri says is totally befitting of the man.

"Absolutely, he was a strong man and he stood tall. He wasn't as tall as a lot of the locks these days but he stood tall in the eyes of the people, in the manner in which he represented us, New Zealand, on and off the field. A great man."

While having passed on, the spirit of the legend lives on.