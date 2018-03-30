Exclusive: Hireme wants Warriors contract

Honey Hireme wants to play in the New NRL women's competition but will consider all offers.

The current Kiwi Ferns player who also made a name in rugby with the Black Ferns has achieved many milestones in her multi-sport career and wants to play for the Warriors. However, she is open to any contract offers from other franchises.

The Warriors women's team is her first choice. Hireme is one of twenty players in discussions with the Warriors.

Hireme says, "I'm confidant Luisa (Vaiki) will have a one-on-one conversation with the girls she is looking at, but the girls will be advised".

Hireme is also in high demand from at least two other NRL franchises.

"Some of the girls have already jumped on planes and gone to Australia to start playing in competitions over there and have a better opportunity at looking at NRL clubs or NRL clubs having a look at them, but it's just about being patient and waiting for those calls to come", says Hireme.

This week the NZ Warriors, Brisbane Broncos, St George Illawarra Dragons and Sydney Roosters have been named to compete as part of the inaugural NRL Holden Women's Premiership.

"It's something I'm not ruling out, but I am a home-body and I enjoy living in New Zealand. But it just depends on what is on offer out there and Sydney is probably not a favorite place but Brisbane isn't to bad."

This week she attended a Black Ferns camp, and is yet to make a decision on her future playing career.

Hireme says, "Both is not an option, it's one or the other this year for me. I have to make those decisions as well around which pathway I take".

Hireme will discuss options further with Head Coach Luisa Avaiki in the coming weeks.