Excitement builds at GC2018

Tight security, road closures and special competitor lanes are just some of what's in place ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games opening kicking off tomorrow night on the Gold Coast.

The event will welcome thousands of fans, athletes and officials for the XXI Commonwealth Games. Te Kāea Sports Producer Rahia Timutimu says it was clear to see the Gold Coast have pulled out "all the stops".

"There's Commonwealth Security everywhere, roads are blocked off, lanes made specifically for competitors so they can get in and out. If visitors here didn't know that the Commonwealth Games was going to be held here, they certainly do now," she says.

Excitement and the queues are starting to build around the city. "There's ticket booths everywhere here in the Gold Coast, where spectators can purchase their tickets for the upcoming events. We passed one today and there was a massively long line going up the road," says Timutimu.

Access to the venue is under scrutiny with some media being denied access. Timutimu says, "I understand Channel 9 had its media accreditation suspended for showing vision of the opening dress rehearsal, as well as another media who had access denied."

"We're looking forward to bringing you the latest coverage on all our Māori athletes, as they prepare to take on the best of the Commonwealth starting this week," she says.

Māori Television will have updates direct from the GC on Rereātea - Midday News weekdays at noon (Online), on Te Kāea at 5:30pm and Kawekōrero weekdays at 7pm.