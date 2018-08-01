Emotions high as Peters sisters join forces for Warriors

Today the Warriors named their 22 squad for this years inaugural Women's Premiership competition. Among the mix of veteran and newbies are the Peters sisters, Hilda Mariu and Kahurangi Peters.

Younger sister Kahurangi couldn’t hold back the tears of joy on learning she has made it to this level.

An emotional Kahurangi says, “I didn’t know I was going to cry, shame, its emotional. I didn't think about it this much."



She says it's a dream come true. Kahurangi can reflect on a time playing junior footy with the Papakura Eagles with current Warriors player James Bell.

"To see them at training makes me proud knowing that I played alongside them and with them."

Kahurangi and older sister Hilda become the first sister combination in the Warriors female squad.

Sister Rona Peters, who made the move to Australia last year, recently signed with The Broncos. This year she also played for Queensland for the first time.

"At the end of the day we are here to represent the Warriors, she’s there to represent the Broncos. We will go out there and do our best and earn bragging rights at the end of the game- let’s just wait and see,” says Kahurangi.

Hilda adds, "I’m pulling out the older sister card, I’m like 'don’t you smoke me, Rona'.”

In March of this year, Hilda married partner Laura Mariu, who was also named in the squad.

This year Mariu was named among the Queen’s Birthday Honours recipients of the MNZM (Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit) for her service to rugby league.

Hilda says, "The key there for us as a whānau is to make sure that we awhi and support each other. I haven’t heard of it anywhere else, it's definitely history having my wife – Laura Mariu and my sister Kahurangi Peters by my side.”

A captain is yet to be announced, however Te Kāea understands Laura Mariu is tipped to to be handed the captaincy role.