Emirates Team NZ take 3-0 lead over Oracle Team USA

Despite starting one point behind in the competition, Team NZ currently look to be on the right track to be the first to seven as they edge 3-0 points ahead of Team USA on day two.

Race three and four got underway yesterday (early this morning NZT) with Team NZ gliding to a 69-second win in the third race.

But tension grew in race four as mechanical issues set Team NZ back just before the start line. However, Peter Burling and the crew quickly recovered to sail to a 1-minute 12-second win.

Both teams will have a six-day rest before they take the waters again for race five and six this Sunday (NZT). Enough time for the American side to rethink their defence tactics.