Eleven-year-old Gisborne girl conquering Muay Thai

Eleven-year-old Ishtar Mackey-Huriwai, hailing from Gisborne, is carving out a name for herself in the world of international Muay Thai. She follows in her mothers footsteps- multiple New Zealand title holder Melissa Mackey-Huriwai.

She's been in the game since she was five years old, taking on her first fight at just seven years old.

"I love this sport because my family does it and they support all the time and they're there for everything," she says.

"I think for someone her age she's pretty determined and trains hard. Like, I wouldn't think there are many others her age that would get up early in the morning to train and have other commitments throughout the day and also train every afternoon," says her mum, Mackey-Huriwai.

She spars with her mother, who has also been fighting all her life and last year won three separate New Zealand titles.

"I like to have her because she trains me hard so I can get to the next level for my fights," says Ishtar.

Over the last three years, she's brought home two gold medals and a bronze from the World Championships in Thailand and a gold in the respect-based competition, the Waikru.

"In New Zealand, there's not much fights out there and not much experience...for them so we have to travel overseas and this weekend she's lucky enough to go over there and fight for one of the SIAM CUP titles so that's a bonus," say her mum.

To date, Ishtar has clocked up eleven international flights and hopes to one day achieve her ultimate goal of fighting in the UFC.