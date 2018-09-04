Ekenasio to stay with Pulse

Ameliaranne Ekenasio has remained a Pulse despite interest from other clubs to sign the seasoned shooter next season

The inform shooter will remain a Pulse 2019 ANZ Premiership netball competition

Ekenasio says, “We really had to weigh everything up, in the end one of my biggest call values is family, and looking at anything else I had to move away from family”.

“I honestly believe in what we have here and building as a team”.

This season she has had to fight her way back into the starting line-up. She wants to remain a starter of the Pulse next season.

Ekenasio says, “It wasn’t an easy road at all, by the end of the season when I started getting some more game time I felt like all the work that I slogged away at the end of the season all plaid off”.

Ekenasio found herself side court most of this season with teenagers Aliyah Dunn and Tiana Metuarau having impressed in her absence during the pre-season.

"Find new ways to not reinvent myself but reinvent certain things, I’m really excited to grow,” says Ekenasio.

She was a member of the Commonwealth Games Squad and will also look to do her best to get a recall to the national side under new Silver Ferns Head Coach Noeline Taurua.

"Now that we’ve got Nols -Noeline Taurua locked in there’s definitely a whole buzz around it”.

She's not wasting any time, Ekenasio is back into training she has a personal point to prove.