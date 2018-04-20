Egypt next stop for Māori squash star Joelle King

It's only been five days since the Commonwealth Games ended and Māori athlete Joelle King is set to enter the squash court again in Egypt this weekend.

Gold Coast singles winner King has drawn a qualifier in the first round of the Super Series Professional Squash Association Tournament in El Gouna, Egypt.

She plays Fiona Moverley from England for her first round clash Saturday night with a potential match against 11th seed Annie Au of Hong Kong in the second round.

King is competing for a tournament prize of US$165,000 for the winner of the women’s draw.