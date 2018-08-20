Eden Park sold out for ABs & Black Ferns on Saturday

Auckland's Eden Park is officially sold out for this Saturday's Black Ferns and All Blacks double test fixtures against Australia, New Zealand Rugby announced today.

Additional temporary seating has taken Eden Park's capacity to 48,511 for Saturday night's second double-header.

New Zealand Rugby Chief Executive Officer Steve Tew says confirmation of the sell-out event sets the scene for an entertaining evening at Eden Park on Saturday as the All Blacks and Black Ferns head to Auckland having defeated their Australian counterparts.

"It's a very special occasion to have both our World Champion teams playing in front of a capacity home crowd. This is the only chance to see Black Ferns play test rugby at home and it's the last opportunity to see the All Blacks in Auckland this year."

The Black Ferns defeated Australia 31 - 11 to retain the Laurie O'Reilly Memorial Trophy and the All Blacks won 38 - 13 over Australia in the first of this year's three Bledisloe Cup matches.

Saturday night officially kicked off the All Blacks 2018 Investec Rugby Championship campaign.