Eden Park black wash as Australia swept aside

An Eden Park black-wash sees New Zealand lock away two Trans-Tasman trophies for another season.

The Laurie O'Reilly Memorial Trophy and the Bledisloe Cup have both been returned to the trophy cabinet following the Black Ferns and All Blacks' victories last night.

The Bledisloe Cup has stayed on this side of the Tasman for the past 15 years. A 40-12 victory last night means the All Blacks extend the Wallabies drought until at least next year.

First-five Beauden Barrett went a long way to silence some who suggested that Crusaders pivot Richie Mo'unga should be given the nod ahead of him. The two-time World Rugby Player of the Year scored a New Zealand record four tries against Australia.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says while he understands people getting excited about Mo'unga, Barrett's experience shone through at Eden Park.

"You can't buy experience and you can't buy moments in the middle and Beauden's had those and we saw what happens when they all click together, " Hansen said last night.

For the second week in a row, the All Blacks dominated the Wallabies. However, the All Blacks are much happier after this week's performance.

Captain Kieran Read says his team respected the ball better in Auckland, which set the platform for Barrett to exploit the Wallabies defence.

"As soon as our ball carries are a bit more effective it allows us to go forward and try get some quick ball."

Hansen was happy with his charges last night, "One of the hardest things in sport is to back up a scoreboard dominant win, which we got in the first test. But tonight we had to come back out and earn it again, and we had to work hard."

It was a bleak night all round for Australia. In the earlier match, the Black Ferns ensured the Laurie O'Reilly Memorial Trophy stayed in New Zealand.

First played for in 1994, the Wallaroos have never held the trophy. However, Black Ferns captain Fiao'o Fa'amausili sees women's rugby on the rise in Australia.

"Your level of rugby has picked up massively," she told the Australians after the match.

"And I encourage you girls to keep the women's game growing and be those role models for those young girls out there," she added.

The Black Ferns scored 7 tries on their way to a 45-17 romp of the Wallaroos.

The front row continued their impressive try scoring ability from last week. Although Fa'amausili couldn't add to her 3 tries last week, her front-row colleagues each crossed the line. Of the 12 tries scored across both games the front row combined for 6.

The Black Ferns will now return to their Farah Palmer Cup sides ahead of this weekend's first games. They will then go on a tour of the USA and France later this year.

Meanwhile, the All Blacks turn their attention to Argentina and South Africa in the remaining matches of the Rugby Championship.

