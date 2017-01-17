East Coast generosity lifts new waka ama club

Te Tai Rāwhiti club YMP are making their debut this year at the Waka Ama Sprint Nationals at Karāpiro.

The club have expressed gratitude for the generosity of other East Coast teams in lending them equipment.

Many of the paddlers in YMP have raced for other clubs but have now joined forces.

Their East Coast neighbours Horouta and Mareikura have been generous in providing YMP with the necessities needed to compete.

YMP president David Jones says, “We are fortunate that Horouta gifted us some outrigger canoes so that we could train.”

“It’s an honour, so we must acknowledge them. [Also] the whānau of Mareikura who gave us training equipment and Te Aitanga-a-Hauiti.”

Earlier this morning, YMP teamed up with Ūawa in the Intermediate girls W12 250m race which they easily achieved second place.

A significant result considering it was the first time the girls from both clubs had paddled together.