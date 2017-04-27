Dream come true for Mystics rookie Tera-Maria Amani.

Young Māori netballer Tera-Maria Amani is a former student of Mount Albert Grammar School. This year will be the talented shooter's first taste of elite netball with the Mystics.

It's a dream come true for Tera-Maria Amani.

Amani says, “Being in the team is great, I get to play along the likes of Maria and Bayley, I’ve learnt a lot from them, and I’ve learnt a lotfromm the girls, we’ve got a good thing going.”

The 23-year-old is a new shooter with the Northern Mystics.

Amani says, “I’m in the circle with two Silver Ferns, they’re great, they’re open to answering questions.

One of those shooters is Maria Tutaia, someone she has looked up to for years.

Amani, “She’s (Tutaia) been my idol ever since I was at school, playing alongside her it’s intimidating, learning from her and we have a good relationship, she’s family orientated, she’s welcomed me.

The shooter has taken to the court once this year, and will want to put everything she has learnt into practice.